Residents asked to share feedback about growth and transportation in West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna is continuing to move ahead with two major planning initiatives that will guide how and where the city will grow and how people will get around over the next 20 years. Phase 2 of the Transportation Master Plan 2040 (TMP) Update and Phase 4 of the Official Community Plan (OCP) Update are now open for public input.

“We are a fast-growing community and it’s important to hear from our residents as we update these guiding long-term plans,” said Mayor Gord Milsom. “Input from the community will help shape our city now and into the future, building on the Community Vision to achieve a vibrant, walkable and connected West Kelowna.”

The OCP’s new Growth Concept focuses most future growth in two urban centres, five neighbourhood centres and accommodates continued development beyond these centres with a focus on infill housing. It also enhances key economic opportunities in the City’s industrial and business park areas.

The TMP is being developed in conjunction with the OCP. This phase of the TMP recommends a future network for roads, transit and active transportation, based on how and where the City plans future growth.

Share your feedback about future land use and transportation by visiting OurWK.ca and drop by the public information session:

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 1

Wednesday, Feb. 1 Location: Mount Boucherie Secondary School

Mount Boucherie Secondary School 2751 Cameron Road, West Kelowna

Multi-purpose Room

Drop-in event from 4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

This phase of consultation is open from Jan. 24 to Feb. 7. Next steps will include the Draft OCP Bylaw presented to Council in the spring for consideration prior to adoption and the Draft TMP is scheduled to be shared for public feedback in the summer.