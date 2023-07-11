Residents invited to clean, push new fire truck into service

The City of Penticton Fire Department has a new truck and want residents to be part of the Housing Ceremony. On July 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the public is invited to come down to the station on Dawson Street and help out with the washing/drying of Engine 202 and then be part of pushing it into the bay. “The new truck belongs to the people of Penticton and this is a chance for everyone to be part of inaugurating the latest addition to our fleet,” says Captain Ryan Bazley. “It’s a fun way to be involved, see the hall, beat the heat and be part of a PFD tradition. We hope to see a lot of people out on Thursday.” Fire Hall 202 is located at 285 Dawson Street, Penticton.