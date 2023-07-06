Residents invited to learn how to FireSmart their properties with fire-resistant plants

What you plant in your yard and where you plant in your yard can make a big difference when it comes to protecting your house from fire.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) and the City of Vernon are asking residents to consider FireSmart™ plant options when looking to spruce up their yards or properties.

“While there are no fire-proof plants, there are FireSmart options that are less prone to burning than others,” said Wes Brassard, FireSmart Coordinator. “By making the right strategic choices in your yard, you can make your property more resilient to fire, which better protects your home, family and community.”

What makes a plant fire-resistant?

Moist, supple leaves (ignite and burn slower)

Minimal dead wood or accumulated dead material

Open branching habits (less fuel for fire)

Fewer total branches and leaves (less fuel for fire)

Slower growing habits (less pruning required)

Water-like sap with little or no odour, or lower amounts of sap or resin material

What makes a plant highly flammable?

Contains fine, dry, dead material within the plant such as twigs, needles, or leaves

Loose papery bark

Stems, branches or leaves containing volatile waxes, terpenes or oils

Aromatic or strong-smelling leaves when crushed, or gummy/resinous sap

To help residents learn more about fire-resistant plantings and the FireSmart BC Plant Program, FireSmart Coordinator Wes Brassard will be at Nicholas Alexander Home and Garden Centre on Saturday, July 8, between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. for a special FireSmart event.

Residents of Vernon are invited to ask Brassard questions about the program and how to book a free FireSmart property assessment.