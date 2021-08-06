Residents urged to create accommodation plan

The City of Vernon staff and volunteers continue to assist evacuees displaced by the White Rock Lake Fire and who are being directed to register in Vernon.

The Vernon ESS Reception Centre has extended hours of operation to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 5th and will reopen at 9:30 a.m. August 6th. Residents are being encouraged to plan ahead if issued an Evacuation Alert, and to evacuate in the event of an Evacuation Order.

It is being strongly recommended that residents not rely on the vacancy of commercial accommodations such as hotels and motels in the event of an evacuation. While spaces are available, they are very limited.

Creating alternative accommodation plans such as staying with family, friends or at public campsites could alleviate any additional stress brought on by an Evacuation Order.

More information on how to prepare in the event of an evacuation can be found on the City of Vernon website.

The Vernon ESS Reception Centre is located at the Dogwood Gym in the Vernon Recreation Centre (3409 35th Avenue).

All evacuees should register online with the ESS Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool even if you do not require referrals such as housing or other services.

Due to a shortage of hotel accommodations, please consider making arrangements to stay with family or friends if possible. Take pets with you if you can.

If you require services, please visit the Vernon ESS Reception Centre during the hours indicated above.

For more information and updates regarding the White Rock Lake Fire and Evacuation Orders and Alerts, please visit the following pages:

Regional District of North Okanagan

Okanagan Indian Band

BC Wildfire Service