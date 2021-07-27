Respect the 'Cone Zone'

Increased traffic on roads due to summer travel and the province's reopening creates an increased risk for roadside workers in Kelowna.

"Roadside work is a dangerous job,” says Louise Yako, program director for Road Safety at Work and spokesperson for the 11th annual province-wide Cone Zone awareness campaign. “With regional travel restrictions lifted and more activity on roads, we all need to do our part when driving to make sure roadside workers make it home to their family at the end of their shift without injury.”

Between 2011 and 2020, 12 roadside workers were killed and 207 were injured resulting in time loss in B.C. Last year, 23 workers were injured because of being hit by a motor vehicle.

“One of the greatest risks to a roadside worker in Kelowna is a motor vehicle being driven through their workplace,” says Yako. “Dangerous behaviour like speeding and distracted driving puts workers at risk – and drivers too.”

Roadside worksites involve hundreds of activities, not just road construction, she points out. “Anyone who works alongside or on roads in close proximity to traffic is considered a roadside worker.” This includes municipal workers, landscapers, flag people, tow truck drivers, road maintenance crews, telecommunications and utility workers, and emergency and enforcement personnel. “And each one of them is someone’s parent, friend, neighbour, and work colleague,” Yako says.

The awareness campaign encourages people to practise safe driving behaviour in Cone Zones, which are work areas set up to alert drivers that roadside workers are on site. Cone Zones help protect workers and drivers from injury or death and often use distinctive orange cones – but not always. “Some areas can’t set up cones due to operational needs,” Yako explains. In those cases, reflective triangles and signage are used if possible.

So what should drivers do when approaching a Cone Zone?

“Slow down and leave your phone alone,” says Yako. “Pay attention to temporary road signs, traffic cones, and directions given by traffic control persons.”