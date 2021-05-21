Restart Plan to be Shared Tuesday

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the COVID-19 response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting 420 new cases, for a total of 141,373 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 4,507 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and a further 135,068 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Of the active cases, 319 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 107 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Since we last reported, we have had 84 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 240 new cases in the Fraser Health region, seven in the Island Health region, 58 in the Interior Health region, 31 in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

"There have been six new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,667 deaths in British Columbia. Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19.

"2,744,020 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to adults 18 and over in B.C., 142,406 of which are second doses.

"This long weekend is the time to stick with all of the public health orders and travel restrictions - staying small, staying local and getting registered for your vaccine if you have not already done so.

"We need to keep pushing COVID-19 down to be able to safely turn the dial on the current restrictions. The only way we can do that is to keep using our safety layers and getting more and more people immunized.

"On Tuesday, the details of the Restart Plan will be shared with everyone. At that point, you'll be able to start to plan for what that means for you, your family and your business. There are no changes for individuals or businesses until that time.

"We'll be taking a gradual approach to our restart, monitoring our progress as we go to ensure cases, outbreaks and hospitalizations don't start to creep up. And, we need everyone to also do their part - this long weekend and in the weeks ahead. Have a safe and enjoyable weekend."