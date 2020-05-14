Restaurants Reopen Soon, Governments Looking to Help

CEO for the BC Restaurant and Food Services Association Ian Tostenson told AM 1150’s Early Edition he’s spoken with Kelowna Mayor Basran and he’s ready to help restaurants get back on their feet.

“He gets it, and [the city] even had used these words...'Through an email and a phone call we can set up a patio, it's that simple,'" Tonstenson said. "Generally what it is in the past is you submit plans, maybe even submit a fee, and can you do this and can you do that, and it goes on for weeks.”

Tonstenson said that every day a restaurant doesn’t open and expand with a patio is potentially a death wish.

He added Kelowna has plans for Bernard Avenue and is looking at using parking spaces, alleyways, and space in front of retail stores for restaurant patios.

Tonstenson mentioned the province is also looking at ways to help.

"The premier said this and so did Minister Dave Eby, they want to clear the way for fast approvals in Victoria on patios as it relates to the liquor licensing. And they also yesterday talked about something they've been working on for a long time which is wholesale liquor pricing for restaurants."

Tonstenson said doing so will help restaurants with profitability and overcoming the COVID-19 crisis.

Restaurants are expected to reopen May 19th.