Retire your old tires

Back by popular demand, the Regional District of Central Okanagan is hosting the annual free tire collection event. Residents across the region are invited to drop off any old or unused tires on or off rims that may be a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The event is free of charge and there is no limit on the number of tires individuals can drop off.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Okanagan College at 1000 KLO Road in Parking Lot 17.

This is the sixth year that the regional district and its mosquito program contractor Duka Environmental Services Ltd are teaming up with Tire Stewardship BC for this free event. Last year, residents dropped off almost 1,700 unwanted tires which helped to curb mosquito breeding habitat.

“It only takes a few centimeters of water inside old tires on your property to provide the perfect breeding ground for mosquito larvae,” says Curtis Fediuk, President of Duka Environmental Services Ltd. “By dropping off any unwanted tires, you’ll reduce potential opportunities for mosquitoes to hatch.”

Recycling your old or unused tires is just one way you can reduce nuisance mosquitoes on your property. Residents can help reduce mosquito development and hatches by:

Remove any standing water sources and unused items that collect water such as old tires, plant pots or garbage cans

Cover rain barrels with a screen so that mosquitoes can’t lay their eggs in the water

Change the water in birdbaths, wading pools and pet bowls at least twice a week

Remove any water that sits in unused swimming pools and on swimming pool covers

Aerate water in ponds or add fish that will feed on mosquito larvae

Tire Stewardship BC is a not-for-profit society that manages BC’s tire recycling program. Eco fees paid by consumers purchasing tires are used to pay for transporting and recycling scrap tires in environmentally responsible ways rather than having them take up space in landfills. For information on programs offered by Tire Stewardship BC visit www.tsbc.ca.