The BC Hockey League unveiled its retro jersey designs today in celebration of the league’s 60th Anniversary season.

The designs range from retro-inspired versions of current uniforms to thowbacks to a previous look.

The West Kelowna Warriors decided to go back to their minor hockey roots. Before the Warriors came to West Kelowna, the minor hockey team was called the Westside Grizziles. The Warriors will wear the Westside Grizzlies jerseys for their Dec 29th game versus the Penticton Vees.

The first chance to see retro jerseys in action will be this Saturday, Oct. 16 when the Cowichan Valley Capitals unveil their designs during their retro night against the Victoria Grizzlies.

