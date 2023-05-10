Return-It Brings Express & GO to Peachland

Exciting news for Peachland – recycling just got easier with Return-It Express & GO! With longer hours and contactless service, recycling your refundable beverage containers has never been more convenient. Simply head over to the new recycling station at 4407 2nd Street and drop off your beverage containers.

Peachland residents can now recycle their empty beverage containers more easily thanks to Return-It’s new Express & GO recycling station. This expansion of the Express & GO network is the latest step in Return-It's mission to foster a world where nothing is waste. With this new station, residents no longer need to travel to nearby depots in Kelowna, making recycling more accessible than ever before.

"At Return-It, our mission is to make recycling as simple and convenient as possible for British Columbians. We're excited to partner with the town of Peachland and install the Express & GO station as another step towards achieving that goal," said Cindy Coutts, President and CEO of Return-It. "By providing an accessible solution for recycling beverage containers, we're empowering Peachland residents to take action and make a positive impact on the environment."

The Express & GO station operates using solar energy and is housed within a 20-foot repurposed shipping container, which is brightly colored and easy to use. To recycle empty beverage containers, all residents need to do is create a free Express account at express.return-it.ca, place containers in a clear, sealed bag with a labeled tag, and drop them off at the station. Within 10 business days, the refund will be deposited into the Express account, with a choice to receive the funds via Interac e-Transfer or cheque. Refunds can also be donated to local community groups or charitable organizations, making recycling a way to give back to the local community.

“Encorp Pacific and Return-It are critical partners in making B.C. an environmental leader in beverage container management, reducing waste and providing jobs for people across the province,” said Peachland MLA Dan Ashton. “The new Express & GO station in Peachland will support a dynamic change in how we recycle beverage containers in our communities.”

Peachland is the latest addition to the Thompson-Okanagan region's growing network of Return-It Express & GO stations, joining Penticton, Kelowna, and Keremeos as the fourth location in the area. Peachland joins a network of 15 Express & GO locations across British Columbia, including well-known institutions like Simon Fraser University, University of British Columbia, and Big White Ski Resort, and retail outlets including Park Royal in North Vancouver, and North Vancouver Superstore, as well as North Shore Recycling.

In addition to this latest expansion of the Express & GO network, Return-It is also responsible for a multi-faceted on-the-go beverage container recycling bin program. The 2023 program is open to all B.C. municipalities and community groups, and applications for the bins – which are free to approved recipients – are currently being accepted. Interested parties can contact Return-It’s on-the-go recycling bin program team at marketing@returnit.ca for more information.

Did you know?

Return-It leads the way in extended producer responsibility in Canada, having recycled over 1 billion containers in just 2021 alone. From aluminum cans to plastic bottles, drink boxes, gable tops, and bag-in-a-box, Return-It accepts a wide range of beverage containers. Last year, the company expanded its deposit system to include milk and plant-based beverages (such as oat, almond, and soy) in all forms, including cartons, jugs, metal, and glass containers.

About Return-It

Return-It is an industry owned, not-for-profit, product stewardship agency with beverage container management as its core business. Its mandate is to develop, manage and improve systems to recover used beverage packaging and end-of-life products from consumers to ensure they are properly recycled and diverted from the natural environment. This work includes the development and implementation of initiatives that provide new solutions to reduce waste. Visit Return-it.ca for more information.