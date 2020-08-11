Return to school delayed

Education Minister Rob Fleming has announced a delay to fully re-opening elementary and secondary schools.

Giving officials and others more time to finalize protocols.

Kevin Kaardal, Chief Executive Officer Central Okanagan Public Schools supports the delay.

"I think this is a good idea," Kaardal says. "To allow a short period of time for staff to get together and go over the safety plan which will be published August 26."

Return to school is now the second week of September. But there is currently no confirmed date.