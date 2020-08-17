Returning to school may be an anxious time for students

Returning to school amid a pandemic and the protocols that go along with it may cause anxious feelings in some children.

Associate Professor at the Okanagan School of Education, Catherine Broom says giving kids an understanding about policies may be helpful.

"How parents model that to their children will be important for what the children are picking up," Broom says. "If they are picking up anxiety and nervousness from their parent then they might tend to fell more anxious as well.

Speaking in a calm, positive way about school beginning again can also be helpful.