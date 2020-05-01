Revelstoke Mayor Reminding Residents 911 For Emergencies, Not Road Detours

We keep hearing all the non-emergent reasons people call 911 over the years.

Revelstoke Mayor Gary Sulz is reminding residents that 911 is not meant for complaints about construction detours.

Sulz says after construction started Thursday they've had a great number of calls over the detours caused by construction at the intersection of Townley Street, Fourth Street East, and Victoria Road.

“We’re going to be in this now until September, so we've been going through that message from Dr. Bonnie Henry that we're all in this together, well we definitely are all in this together as far as the traffic and working around the roundabout.”

Sulz is also asking drivers using the detours to slow down as there are many pedestrians and cyclists out.