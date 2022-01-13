Revelstoke rated high in test positivity rate

According to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control there were only two local health areas in the province where test positivity was 10 per cent or lower between Jan. 4 and 10.

The lowest rate for the week belonged to Interior Health's Kettle Valley region, where just five per cent of publicly funded tests came back positive.

Of course, many regions of the province saw much higher test positivity rates over the week.

In the Interior, positivity was 48 per cent in the Revelstoke local health area and 43 per cent in Summerland and Nelson.

In the last day, 534 individuals are in hospital with COVID-19 and 102 are in intensive care.

There were 2,554 new cases in the last 24 hours including 462 in Interior Health.

Seven more people have died.