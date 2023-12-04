Revelstoke snowmobile incident claims one life

On December 2nd, 2023, at 5:40 p.m., the Revelstoke RCMP were notified of a missing snowmobiler on Boulder Mountain, near Revelstoke.

The 27-year-old man from Quebec was snowmobiling with a group when he became separated. He had tried to radio to his group his location, however not having GPS or satellite communication, he could not be immediately located.

Revelstoke Search and Rescue were deployed and later located the man in serious medical distress, in a remote and steep area called “Toilet Bowl”.

Sadly, while the man was being rapidly extracted from the location, his condition worsened and he succumbed to his injuries.

The death is not suspicious.

The Revelstoke RCMP is working alongside the BC Coroners Service in the investigation.