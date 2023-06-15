Ribfest returning for Canada Day Long weekend

(PENTICTON, B.C.) -

The Rotary Club of Penticton and Sunrise Rotary Club are joining forces for Rotary Clubs Penticton Ribfest on June 30-July 2 at Skaha Park.

“We’re excited to do this,” says Harpreet Sidhu Ribfest co-chair. “Ribfest has been a staple to the event scene in Penticton to open the summer season. This year will

continue the tradition of a fun filled weekend of ribs, music and family fun.”

Proceeds from the Ribfest are going to the RRH Oncology Clinic Expansion. The Rotary Club of Penticton has committed to $100,000 over the next 4 years. Among the ways

money will be raised through the Mega 50/50 which is currently available for sale. Visit https://pentictonribfest.rafflenexus.com/ to purchase your tickets. Rotarians will also be

on hand at the Penticton Downtown Market on June 24 to sell tickets.

“Ribfest is the start of the tourism season in Penticton. We are expecting over 30,000 people to attend the event. It’s an opportunity for Penticton to shine with individuals and

businesses coming together. We wouldn’t be able to do this without our sponsors and volunteers,” said Sidhu.

If people are interested in volunteering for Ribfest, they can email volunteers@pentictonribfest.com. Vendors can contact vendors@pentictonribfest.com.

For other information, email info@pentictonribfest.com.

