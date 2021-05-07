Richter Street and Cadder Avenue intersection closure Monday 

Press release:

Beginning Monday, May 10, until Thursday, May 13, the intersection at Richter Street and Cadder Avenue will be closed to accommodate utilities improvement work.

All traffic will be detoured along side streets. People walking and biking are encouraged to use alternate routes but will be able to continue to use the intersection during the closure. Please obey all traffic and site safety personnel.

The work is part of the Water Street Lift Station Forcemain Project, a $1-million project to increase capacity by adding a second forcemain pipe to accommodate Kelowna’s growing population.

Residents, businesses and visitors are thanked for their continuing patience while work is underway.

To view all road construction information and plan your commute, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.