Riddle Road closed for paving Aug. 9, with no access to Three Blind Mice trails

A section of Riddle Road will be closed to all traffic on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. to conduct paving. This will affect residents in the area as well as anyone wishing to access the Three Blind Mice trail network.

Due to the nature of this work and the width of the road, it will be closed in both directions, with the exception of emergency vehicles.

Residents living along the road have been notified in advance of this work, instructed to make alternate plans to avoid entering or exiting their properties during this time.

The City has also reached out to the Penticton and Area Cycling Association (PACA) to notify its members of the temporary closure.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the City Yards office at 250-490-2500.