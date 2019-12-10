Ridge Meadows BC RCMP have produced a seasonal video so good, it’s gone viral

RCMP in Ridge Meadows BC have produced a video and it’s so good, it’s gone viral.

It features the Grinch in a storyline targeting the sort of crimes a community can experience over Christmas.

In their own words, the Mounties describe their video efforts as, “A dash of teamwork, a spash of crime prevention messaging, spiced up with some humour, and add a tablespoon of Christmas cheer.”

It’s worked.

In the first few days on line, the RCMP Grinch video had over 200,000 views with more coming daily.

Apparently the officers were tripping over themselves to win a role in the production.

See for yourself.