Riding a bus? Mask up again

In alignment with the Provincial Health Officer announcement, BC Transit is reinstituting the mandatory use of face coverings for customers on all BC Transit buses connected to the Central Okanagan, effective Thursday, July 29, for the health and safety of the region.

This policy change impacts all routes and service in the Kelowna Regional Transit System, the route 90 UBCO/Vernon in the Vernon Regional Transit System and the route 70 Penticton/Kelowna in the South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System.

We are also managing capacity on buses in these systems to maintain a comfortable environment for customers and drivers.

Customers may notice a delay in signage changes as the company updates messaging in these transit systems.

BC Transit appreciates the ongoing support of policies by customers in the Central Okanagan and connected communities, and encourage customers to direct any further questions to their local transit office.

BC Transit is also continuing to recommend the use of face coverings throughout the rest of the communities it serves in B.C. in alignment with Step 3 of the Province’s safe restart plan.