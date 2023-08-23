Riot on the Roof cancelled

It is with regret and disappointment that the Vernon Public Art Gallery has made the dificult decision to cancel this year’s Riot on the Roof, originally scheduled to take place on August 26th from 7-11pm. The decision comes in response to the escalating and unpredictable forest fire situation that has significantly impacted the safety and well-being of concert-goers, performers, staff, and the Okanagan community at large.

“Please rest assured that the decision to cancel was not made lightly—our organizing team has been working tirelessly to curate an exceptional lineup of artists (many of which have been directly affected), vendors, and activities for attendees,” says Dauna Kennedy, Executive Director. “However, given the unprecedented nature of the forest fire situation and its potential impact on air quality, travel conditions, and emergency resources, it has become clear that proceeding with the event would be irresponsible.”

Ticket holders will receive a full refund for their purchases. Detailed information about the refund process will be communicated directly via the email addresses provided during ticket purchase. VPAG extends its heartfelt gratitude to the ticket holders, sponsors, vendors, and artists who have been supportive throughout the planning process.

“While we're naturally disappointed to have to cancel, we can’t wait for our ideas to hit the stage in 2024,” says event organizers Autumn Doucette and Alexa Stenquist. “The safety of our community is our number one priority, and we can't wait to bring you an unforgettable experience next year.”

For further updates and information, please visit vernonpublicartgallery.com.