River levels holding, Shuswap Lake sees rapid rise: CSRD says

Water levels in the Salmon River are dropping and are forecasted to decline further in the coming days, shifting attention toward the potential for flooding in Shuswap Lake.

Some high-water issues remain for properties surrounding the Salmon River due to high temperatures increasing the rate of snow melt from higher elevations.

The Shuswap Emergency Program is not anticipating any significant issues in the larger rivers unless an unforeseen rainstorm brings heavy precipitation into the area. Localized rainstorms always have the potential to affect smaller water systems, especially in areas with steep slopes.

Levels of Shuswap Lake are currently increasing rapidly as hot weather accelerates the snow melt and the rate of run-off from rivers, streams and creeks. The Shuswap Emergency Program is monitoring water levels closely, as there may be potential for the lowest-lying properties to see some flooding in the coming weeks.

The sudden jump in temperatures may also mean the levels of Shuswap Lake may peak earlier than usual, possibly by the end of May or early June. Last year, the lake peaked quite late, with the high-water mark not being reached until early-July.

It is important to stay safe near fast-running water or flooded areas. Please remember to stay well back from creek bank, as water flow rates are intense enough to easily overwhelm even strong swimmers. Ensure children and pets are always supervised.

Boat operators are reminded that spring run off increases the level of debris in local lakes. Slow down and use extreme caution when boating to avoid collisions with logs or branches.