Road closure for final phase of Bartley Road construction and paving set to begin

Plan your commute! Traffic pattern changes are scheduled for final road work, paving and line painting on Bartley Road as part of road and active transportation upgrades in the Shannon Lake Corridor in West Kelowna.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 12 to Friday, Sept. 16, Bartley Road from the new roundabout to Highway 97 is scheduled to be temporarily closed to from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. while crews complete the final phase of road and paving work. To accommodate commuter traffic on Monday, Sept. 12, the temporary closure will begin at 9 a.m.

For the safety of crews working on site, a road closure is required, however, Bartley Road will re-open to vehicle traffic outside of construction hours. The construction schedule may be affected by weather and paving crew availability.

During the temporary closure, motorists are encouraged to avoid the construction area and use alternate routes and detours:

If travelling to the West Kelowna Business Park, drivers are encouraged to use the Ross Road detour or Westlake Road. Access to Byland Road from Stevens Road (via Juliann Road) will be maintained.

Shannon Lake and Stevens Roads are open and the public can access these routes and travel through the new roundabout during the temporary Bartley Road closure.

Transit, school bus, pedestrian, cycling and access for emergency services will be maintained during all phases of construction.

All area businesses will remain accessible and the contractor will place signage in key locations to help the public navigate to their destinations.

The entire project is anticipated to be complete later this month and we thank the community for their patience and understanding while we complete these necessary upgrades.

To learn more about the project, visit OurWK.ca/shannon-lake-roundabout.