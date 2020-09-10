Road closure on DeHart Road from Westpoint to Gordon Drive

Press release from the city of Kelowna on September 10, 2020:

Starting Monday Sept. 14 through to Friday Sept. 18, DeHart Road from Westpoint to Gordon Drive will be closed to accommodate Westpoint Transmission Watermain work. Through traffic will need to detour via Casorso and Swamp Roads.

DeHart Road will be fully closed on Monday and Tuesday, but one lane in each direction will be open during the evening from Wednesday to Friday from 7pm to 7am.

Transit and emergency vehicles will maintain access through the area during construction.

Residents in the Lower Mission area south of DeHart Road between Gordon Drive and Lakeshore Road may experience low water pressure during the day and into the evening on Monday. Water pressure will return to normal on Tuesday.

Residents, businesses and visitors are thanked for their continuing patience while work is underway.

To view road construction information and plan your commute, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport and to learn more about the Westpoint Transmisson Watermain project visit getinvolved.kelowna.ca.