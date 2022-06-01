Road Closure Thursday on West Kelowna Wine Trail

West Kelowna is finishing up the spring refresh of its popular Wine Route just in time for summer.

Crews will close Boucherie Road between Hayman and Stuart Roads, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, June 2 to conduct phase two of the planned spring maintenance.

Crews will be:

Installing flower baskets

Completing boulevard maintenance

Repairing light standards

This work requires a full closure of the road, bike lanes and sidewalks to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. Crews will maintain access for emergency vehicles, residents living within the immediate area, buses and transit users. Motorists, please also slow down and watch for crews who may be working street side that evening between Stuart and Hudson Roads.

Motorists, please use Highway 97 and Hudson Road or Hayman and Stuart as a detour route. For the safety of crews and out of respect for neighbours, please follow traffic control signs and follow posted speed limits in and around work zones and along detour routes.

We thank commuters and residents for your patience while this work is completed.﻿