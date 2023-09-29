Road closure to 20th and traffic disruptions to 27th street in Vernon

Motorists travelling along 20th Street may need to take a detour next week, while crews repave the road.

Starting as early as Tuesday, October 3, 20th Street will be closed between 58th and 46th Avenues, during construction hours. The work will take place between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. each day and is expected to continue for one week, weather dependent.

Due to the nature of the work being done to repair the road, access will be limited to local traffic only during construction hours.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area, however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions. For the safety of workers and public, please slow down, follow detour routes and obey traffic control personnel and signage in the area.

Motorists travelling along 27th Street next week may experience slight delays as crews re-pave a portion of the road.

Starting as early as Tuesday, October 3, crews will be re-paving a portion of 27th Street between 44th and 45th Avenues (See map below). The work is expected to continue for one week and will take place between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. each day.

Two-way traffic and short durations of single-lane alternating traffic will occur during construction hours.

Access to area businesses will remain open. Residents and visitors are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and be courteous to other residents and workers in construction zones. Please obey all traffic control measures. The City thanks everyone for their patience while this work is being completed.