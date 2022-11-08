Road Closures and Parking Restrictions for Remembrance Day Parade

In honour of Remembrance Day, Branch 26 of the Royal Canadian Legion will lead a parade through downtown Kelowna and a memorial ceremony at City Park on Friday, Nov. 11.

To accommodate the event, road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect along the parade route. The parade will proceed along the lakefront promenade southbound from Stuart Park beginning at 10:40 a.m., eventually entering City Park via Abbott St. To ensure the safety of participants, Abbott St. will be closed to traffic between Bernard and Lawrence Aves. beginning at 10:30 a.m. Barricades will also be in place on Bernard Ave. at Mill St.

Following the conclusion of the memorial ceremony at the City Park cenotaph, at approximately 11:30 a.m., parade participants will march back toward City Hall along Lawrence Ave. and Water St. As a result, from 11:30 a.m - 12:30 p.m, Lawrence Ave. will be closed between Abbott St. and Water St., and Water St. will be closed between Lawrence Ave. and the Queensway traffic circle. RCMP and traffic control personnel will be stationed along the parade route to hold traffic at cross streets while the participants pass. Please note that the timing of all closures is approximate.

From 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., parking will also be restricted along the parade route. All parking restrictions and road closures are scheduled to conclude by 1 p.m.

For the most up to date road work, road closures, and potential delays visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.