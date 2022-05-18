Road closures due to fires last year remain off limits

Backcountry road users are advised that the roads closed in October 2021 across the Thompson Okanagan region, following 15 severe wildfires, will remain closed.

The closures were established under the Motor Vehicle Prohibition Regulation of the Wildlife Act and apply to backcountry roads across approximately 536,000 hectares.

Roads were closed to allow areas to recover from wildfire impacts including erosion of charred soils and impacts on fish habitat; increased vulnerability of wildlife due to migration disruptions, habitat loss and loss of vegetation cover; and increased open areas due to construction of approximately 2,900 kilometres of fire guards.

Closure boundaries follow landmarks such as roads, rivers and streams near wildfire perimeters.

Some thoroughfares remain open, and the closures do not impact residents or access for commercial activities. The closures will remain in place during Ministry of Forests recovery efforts.

The affected areas can be found here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/recreation/motor-vehicle-prohibitions#wildfires