Road closures & parking restrictions downtown this Saturday

On Saturday, May 6, festivities for the Kelowna Pipe Band’s Spring Fling event and 100th anniversary celebration will be held in Kelowna featuring a parade downtown and festivities at Waterfront Park.



To accommodate the parade, Bernard Avenue will be closed from The Sails to St. Paul Street from approximately 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Abbott Street will also be closed during this time from Leon Avenue to The Sails. Flaggers will be present at all intersections to help direct traffic. Bernard Avenue crossroads including Water Street, Pandosy Street and Ellis Street will be open for east and west traffic when there are gaps in the parade. The parade runs from 10 a.m. until approximately 11:30 a.m.



Parking will be restricted along the parade route on Bernard Avenue starting at 7 a.m. and courtesy towing will be arranged to side streets or the Kerry Park parking lot.



After the parade, festivities and a concert will take place on the Island Stage at Waterfront Park. The public are welcome to attend.



For the most up to date road work, road closures, and potential delays visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.