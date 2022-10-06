Road paving planned for part of Lake Country: expect delays

In partnership with the District of Lake Country, a portion of Beaver Lake Road will be resurfaced on October 14 to 16. Steps have been taken to shorten the construction timeline, but a road closure will result in limited vehicle access within the construction zone during this 48-hour period.

A portion of Beaver Lake Road, from Highway 97 to Jensen Road, will be closed during construction and there will be single alternating traffic between Jensen Road and Bottom Wood Lake Road. Construction will begin Friday, October 14 at 7 p.m. and is expected to be complete by 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, weather dependent. Pedestrian access in the area will be maintained but vehicle access will be limited on Beaver Lake Road. Residents will experience some construction-related noise and dust, but crews will work to minimize this as much as possible.

The District of Lake Country and the City of Kelowna are taking advantage of a mutually beneficial opportunity to conduct this important road work. Beaver Lake Road is a key transportation connection in the region and a weekend closure with overnight work will minimize the disruption to the travelling public.

The construction window for this project falls on the weekend of the local election. Voters impacted by this construction are encouraged to take advantage of early voting opportunities or make alternate plans to access the polling station. Find out more at www.lakecountry.bc.ca/elections and www.kelowna.ca/elections.

The District of Lake Country and the City of Kelowna thank motorists and pedestrians for their patience as Beaver Lake Road is resurfaced.