A road rage incident last Thursday.

Two motorists were parked on Leon Avenue, when one man got out of his vehicle and struck another several times with a sledge hammer.

The RCMP attempted to stop the driver of the Dodge Dakota, but he fled at a high rate of speed.

He was eventually tracked down after striking a police cruiser with his truck.

The 40-year-old man was apprehended under the mental health act and transported to hospital.

No charges have been laid at this time.