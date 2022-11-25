Robberies in Penticton and Okanagan Falls lead to police investigations

The Penticton RCMP are investigating two armed robberies that took place at liquor stores in Penticton and Okanagan Falls.

On November 21, 2022 at 9:30 p.m., a male entered the Gables Liquor Store on Martin Street and brandished a black semi-automatic handgun while demanding money. The male fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The male is described as:

5’ 10” tall

160lbs

slim build

wearing a black coat with the hood up

black ski mask

black gloves

black jeans

On November 23, 2022 at 7:34 p.m., a male entered the OK Falls Market Liquor Store with a black handgun and demanded money. The male fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash and two bottles of Caroline’s Cream liquor.

The male was wearing:

dark overalls

dark hoodie

dark baseball cap

black ski mask

“At this time we cannot confirm the robberies are related however that is something we are certainly looking into”, said Sgt Jason Bayda, spokesperson for the Penticton South Okanagan RCMP.

“Being a victim employee of a robbery can be very traumatic. No employee should have to face those risks at work. We are asking business owners to consider increasing the number of deposits they conduct during the day, limiting the amount of cash they keep on premises or if possible removing the option to pay by cash. This can help make your business a less desirable target. We also recommend you avoid making your deposits alone”.