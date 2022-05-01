Robbery at Kelowna business

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating a robbery with a weapon that occurred early Saturday morning.

Just after midnight, Kelowna responded to a report of a robbery with a weapon at a convenience store on Springfield Road. A male suspect entered the business and assaulted an employee and customer inside the store, by deploying what is believed to be bear spray. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of store merchandise. Both the employee and the customer suffered minor injuries in the assault and were treated at scene by Emergency Health Services.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, slim build, approximately 6 ft. 2 inches tall, with short brown hair wearing a black baseball cap, a light grey plaid button up shirt, jeans, black shoes and carrying a black duffle bag.

Investigators remained on scene at the business throughout the early morning to collect evidence and to canvass the area for video surveillance.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the suspects is encouraged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.