Robbery on Finns Road

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating after an unknown male suspect allegedly robbed a business.

On Sunday, just before 10:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to report of a robbery at a business in the 600-block of Finns Road in Kelowna.

The suspect allegedly entered the business where he stated that he had a gun and demanded cash. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.

Officers conducted a thorough search of the area, but did not locate the suspect.

The suspect was described as a Caucasian male. He was wearing a black hat, a black hoody, black pants, and had a black and white covering on his lower face.

It is believed that he left in a gray or silver Ford Escape.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to come forward and speak to the Kelowna RCMP.