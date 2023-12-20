Robbery suspect arrested and charged

An individual wanted in connection with a robbery in Vernon last Friday has been arrested and charged.

On Friday, December 15th, 2023, police responded to a report of a robbery at a business in the East Hill neighbourhood in Vernon. Through the course of investigation, police were able to identify the suspect who, with the assistance of the Kamloops RCMP, was arrested on December 18th.

31-year old Colton Bailey has been charged with one count of robbery and is remanded into custody until his next court appearance on December 21st.

