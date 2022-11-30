Rock and Roll loses another giant
Christine McVie, the soulful British musician who sang lead on many of Fleetwood Mac's biggest hits, has died at 79.
The band announced her death on social media Wednesday, saying "there are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie."
Wiinter snowstorms prompt BC Transit to remind users of service delays.As winter weather continues throughout the province, BC Transit is reminding customers that they may experience some delays, detours or even cancellations when road conditions become challenging.
RCMP want to remind drivers to keep vehicles secure during holiday seasonA vehicle is broken into every 12 minutes in British Columbia
Brown Road in West Kelowna to be temporarily closed for 'Light Up' eventOn Friday, Dec. 2, Brown Road will temporarily close, between Gossett Road and Main Street, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the City of West Kelowna’s popular Light Up event.
$216k raised by Kelowna Gospel Mission's Christmas Match CampaignKelowna Gospel Mission's Annual Christmas Match Campaign celebrates a huge victory by meeting their $216,000 match goal this week.
RDOS reminding home owners to apply for FireSmart rebateHomeowners within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) who have completed wildfire hazard mitigation work are reminded to submit an application to receive a $500 FireSmart rebate.
Holiday break and enters and thefts on the rise: RCMP sayWith the holiday season quickly approaching the Kelowna RCMP is asking shoppers and business owners to be vigilant as break and enters along with theft have increased.
Traffic disruptions expected for Kelowna Winter Street MarketWater Street between Queensway and Doyle Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 5:30 a.m. and will remain closed until approximately 8:30 p.m.
RCMP once again asking for help locating missing Kelowna manOn October 23, 2022 the family of 34-year-old Brett William Moore reported that they have not seen or heard from him in a few weeks.
Dan Albas MP ReportPassports, home heating bills and the carbon tax.