Rock and Roll loses another giant


christine mcvie

Christine McVie, the soulful British musician who sang lead on many of Fleetwood Mac's biggest hits, has died at 79.

The band announced her death on social media Wednesday, saying "there are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie."

