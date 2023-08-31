Rock Fall Mitigation Work on RDNO Owned Section of Okanagan Rail Trail

A portion of the Okanagan Rail Trail will be closed from 7 am to 5 pm on weekdays from September 11 to 22 to allow for rock fall mitigation work. The section runs from Kickwillie Loop Road to the Kekuli Bay Provincial Park and will be open and accessible all-day on weekends and after 5 pm on weekday.

A detour route is available throughout the work via the Kal Crystal Waters Trail. Those planning on using the detour route are advised that the Kal Crystal Waters Trail has steeper grades than the Okanagan Rail Trail and is therefore more challenging. We ask trail users to please respect all closure notices and follow detour signage as needed.