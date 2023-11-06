Rock slide near Keremeos causes evacuation Order, Highway closure

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) has issued an Evacuation Order in Electoral Area “G” (rural Keremeos) due to a rockslide.

The Evacuation Order was issued on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 12:30 am for two properties located at 3455 and 3491 Highway 3, west of the Village of Keremeos. The Evacuation Order was posted on RDOS web and social media channels and distributed via the Voyent Alert! notification system.

A geotech will assess the situation to determine next steps. There is currently no timeline on when the Evacuation Order will be rescinded or downgraded to an Evacuation Alert.

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

For the latest updates on local highways, please visit DriveBC.ca.

Emergency Reception Centre

An Emergency Reception Centre has been activated at the Princeton Baptist Church (160 Old Hedley Road in Princeton) to provide Emergency Support Services (ESS) for anyone whose primary residence is on Evacuation Order.

If you are on Evacuation ORDER, please consider making arrangements to stay with family or friends.

Residents under Evacuation Order can call 250-486-1890 for ESS Services. Evacuees can self-register online through Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA): ess.gov.bc.ca