Rockets 3 - Kamloops 1

PHOTO CREDIT STEVE DUNSMOOR KELOWNA ROCKETS

The Kelowna Rockets found the win column on Saturday night, downing the 2023 Memorial Cup host Kamloops Blazers 3-1 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, BC.

Andrew Cristall led the way offensively, posting his fifth two-goal game of the season. In net Talyn Boyko stook tall for Kelowna, stopping 44 of the 45 shots fired on him.

The Rockets only managed three shots in the second period and six in the third, while Kamloops peppered Boyko with 19 shots in each of those periods.

"It's kind of like practice, you get shot after shot," said Talyn Boyko in his post-game media availability when asked about facing a high amount of shots.

"I think you just kind of get comfortable and it just seems like the puck triples in size. I felt good, but I think we played an awesome team game. I think we shut them down pretty good, they have some skilled players and we really limited their grade a chances. I think it was a great team win."

GAME SUMMARY

Kelowna overloaded the Blazers net while on the power play, with Dylan Wightman (3) and Adam Kydd whacking away in front the Rockets raised their hands to celebrate a goal but the play continued. During the next stoppage in play, the referees declared that the puck did indeed cross the line giving the Rockets a 1-0 lead 10:15 into the game. Blazers captain Logan Stankoven (10) tied things up on the power play just before the end of the period.

Nolan Flamand from behind the Kamloops net set Andrew Cristall (10) up with a one-timer to restore the Rockets lead.

Cristall (11) found the back of the net again making a couple of moves in tight to score the insurance goal just past the midway point of the third period.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Kamloops outshot Kelowna 45 to 24

The Rockets were 1/7 on the power play while the Blazers were 1/5

The Rockets record moves to 5-7-1-0

Talyn Boyko was the first star, Cristall was the second and Kydd was the third

Andrew Cristall posted two goals, while Gabriel Szturc a pair of assists

Talyn Boyko stopped 44 of the 45 shots fired on him

The Rockets and Blazers won't have to wait too long to face each other again, the two will meet again next Saturday on November 12th in Kamloops

UP NEXT

The next Rockets home game is Wednesday, November 9th when the Prince George Cougars visit Prospera Place for the first time this season.