Rockets acquire Cicek from Chiefs
Kelowna Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton announced today that the Rockets have acquired 2004-born centre Michael Cicek in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.
“We felt that we needed to add some size and depth at centre heading into next season,” said Hamilton. “At 6’2”, 175 pounds, we feel that Michael will fit that role well for us.”
Cicek appeared in 41 games for the Chiefs this past season, posting 12 points (4G, 8A) and 9 penalty minutes.
The Winnipeg, MB product was selected in the sixth round (No. 125) by Spokane at the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft.
He’s the younger brother of former Portland Winterhawk and current San Jose Barracuda defenceman Nick Cicek.
