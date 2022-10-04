iHeartRadio

Rockets Andrew Cristall named WHL player of the week

cristall player of the week oct 4 (wings)

Kelowna Rockets forward Andrew Cristall has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending October 2, 2022. 

The 2023 NHL Draft prospect recorded five points (1G-4A) in two outings this past week, helping his Rockets split a two-game road series versus the Prince George Cougars. 

Cristall, who hails from Burnaby, B.C., opened the scoring Friday, September 30 in Kelowna’s 6-3 setback at Prince George. 

The following evening, the 5-foot-10, 165-pound forward chipped in with four assists as the Rockets upended the Cougars 5-1, earning First Star honours in the process. 

Through three games this season, the 17-year-old holds a share of Kelowna’s scoring lead with seven points (3G-4A). 

