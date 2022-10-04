Rockets Andrew Cristall named WHL player of the week

Kelowna Rockets forward Andrew Cristall has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending October 2, 2022.

The 2023 NHL Draft prospect recorded five points (1G-4A) in two outings this past week, helping his Rockets split a two-game road series versus the Prince George Cougars.

Cristall, who hails from Burnaby, B.C., opened the scoring Friday, September 30 in Kelowna’s 6-3 setback at Prince George.

The following evening, the 5-foot-10, 165-pound forward chipped in with four assists as the Rockets upended the Cougars 5-1, earning First Star honours in the process.

Through three games this season, the 17-year-old holds a share of Kelowna’s scoring lead with seven points (3G-4A).