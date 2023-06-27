Rockets announce 2023-24 regular season home opener date

The Kelowna Rockets will open the 2023-24 regular season on home ice at Prospera Place, hosting the Portland Winterhawks on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:05 pm.

An on-sale date for opening night tickets will be released at a later date.

It’s the second consecutive season that the two will meet in Kelowna to open the Rockets regular season schedule, last year Portland defeated Kelowna 6-5 in overtime on September 24, 2022.

The Rockets announced earlier today they will begin their 2023-24 season with a four-game preseason schedule.

Western Hockey League clubs will begin announcing their home-opening dates for the 2023-24 WHL Regular-Season this afternoon, while the remainder of the regular-season schedule is expected to be released tomorrow on Tuesday, June 27th

Rockets season ticket holders have been mailed their renewal packages, if you have not received yours please contact the Rockets office.

