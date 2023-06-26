Rockets announce 2023 preseason schedule

The Kelowna Rockets will start the 2023-24 season with a four-game preseason schedule.

Kelowna will open the 2023 preseason on the road against the Kamloops Blazers at the Sandman Centre on September 8th, the Rockets will then host the Blazers the next night on September 9th.

The Rockets will then wrap up their preseason schedule with a pair of home games the following weekend, hosting the Vancouver Giants on September 15th and the Victoria Royals on September 16th

Western Hockey League clubs will begin announcing their home-opening dates for the 2023-24 WHL Regular-Season later this afternoon, while the remainder of the regular-season schedule is expected to be released tomorrow.

Details on individual game tickets for the Rockets preseason games at Prospera Place will be released later this summer.

Rockets season ticket holders have been mailed their renewal packages, if you have not received yours please contact the Rockets office.

Season seats for new season seat holders are now on sale, to learn more please click here.

KELOWNA ROCKETS 2023 PRESEASON SCHEDULE (games are subject to change)