Rockets Athletic Trainer Scott Hoyer heaed to the Top Prospects Game

PHOTO CREDIT PAIGE BEDNORZ/KELOWNA ROCKETS

The Canadian Hockey League announced today ticket information and the coaching and support staffs, including Kelowna Rockets athletic therapist/strength and conditioning coach Scott Hoyer, for the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game hosted by the Vancouver Giants at the Langley Events Centre on Jan. 25, 2023.

"It's an honour, it's always fun to be invited to these events," said Hoyer. "It's a neat way to have a lot of fun doing what you like doing while getting acquainted with the players, coaches and other staff."

Behind the bench includes Vancouver Canucks legends Daniel Sedin and Henrik Sedin alongside fellow Canucks alumnus and New Westminster Bruins graduate Stan Smyl and Canucks amateur scout and Lethbridge Broncos graduate Ron Delorme. Also part of the coaching staffs for Teams Red and White includes Giants head coach Michael Dyck and Giants player development coach and former Chicago Blackhawks star Brent Seabrook. Support staff includes athletic trainers Mike Burnstein (Giants) and Scott Hoyer (Kelowna Rockets) and equipment managers Brodie St. Jacques (Giants) and Colin Robinson (Kamloops Blazers).

Hoyer is a longtime member of the Rockets staff, having worked for Kelowna from 2000 to 2006, then once again rejoining the team in 2013.

Following his first stint with Kelowna, he had stops with the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers (2006-2008) where he worked for two seasons, before returning to the Okanagan to work at the Pursuit of Excellence Hockey Academy (2008-10) and at the Okanagan Hockey Academy (2010-13).

Hoyer won the 2004 Memorial Cup championship with the Rockets and was on staff for all four of Kelowna's WHL titles. He has also won medals with Hockey Canada, working with Team Canada at the 2003 World Junior Hockey Championships in Halifax (silver) as well as a gold medal with Canada’s Under-18 team at the World U-18 Championships in 2001.

Fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their seat to the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game. In addition to single seats, fans can bundle and save with the purchase of a three-game Top Prospects Pack available from the Vancouver Giants ticket office, beginning at $75 plus applicable taxes and fees. Additionally, single game tickets beginning at $29.95 plus applicable taxes and fees are available online, by telephone at 604-882-8800, and in person at the Langley Events Centre ticket office (Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., and until the end of the first period on Giants game days).

The 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game airs live from the Langley Events Centre on TSN, TSN.ca, the TSN App, and RDS on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. Pacific.

Media accreditation applications for the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game will be distributed in December. More information on the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game including team rosters will be announced at a later date.