Rockets bested by rival Blazers in return from holiday break

The Kelowna Rockets returned to action from the holiday break with a 6-4 loss to the Kamloops Blazers on Tuesday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna, BC.

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Fraser Minten powered Kamloops with a hat-trick and an assist, while Dallas Stars prospect Matthew Seminoff chipped in a goal and three assists. Blazers goaltender Dylan Ernst turned aside 21 of the 25 shots he faced on the night.

The story of the game was the Rockets penalty troubles. While they were able to hold off Kamloops while down a man five times, they still gave up a pair of power play goals on the night.

"A lot of penalties," said Kris Mallette in his post-game media availability following the game. "We're short as it is, unfortunately our younger players aren't able to penalty kill yet, so you're running the same guys over and over. It's a lot of wasted energy when you take that many penalties in a game."

GAME SUMMARY

Andrew Cristall (22) opened the game's scoring late in the first with a breakaway goal on Blazers starter Dylan Ernst. The Blazers appeared to tie it, but it was waived off after review.

Fraser Minten (14) tied the game on the power play with a quick snapshot from the top of the left faceoff circle. Ethan Neutens shot while in on a two-on-one deflected right onto Turner McMillen's (4) stick to push the Rockets ahead again. The Blazers then responded with a pair of goals from Connor Levis (9) and Daylan Kuefler (15) to retake the lead.

Carson Golder (13) stole the puck off of a Blazer stick at the blue line and walked in to tie the game, Turner McMillen (5) then jammed home his second of the game while in front of Ernst. Matthew Seminoff's(13) shot from the slot found its way through traffic. Ismail Abougouche and Drew Englot dropped the gloves after Englot laid a hit, Abougouche was given an extra two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct. While on the ensuing power play Minten (15) beat Boyko with the game-winning goal. Minten (16) then capped off the hat trick with an empty net goal.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Kamloops outshot Kelowna 44-25

The Rockets were 1/5 on the power play, while the Blazers were 2/7

Matthew Seminoff was the game’s first star, Turner McMillen was the second and Fraser Minten was the third star.

The Rockets record is now 12-15-3-0

Talyn Boyko stopped 38 of the 43 shots he faced, his record moves to 6-8-1-0

UP NEXT

The Rockets will be back in action tomorrow against the Blazers at the Sandman Centre, puck drop is set for 7:00 pm. You can watch on CHL TV or listen on 104.7 The Lizard.

The Rockets next home game is Friday, December 30th when they'll host the Seattle Thunderbirds for the final meeting in Kelowna between the two this season.