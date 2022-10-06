Rockets blank Royals for first victory at Prospera Place

The Kelowna Rockets picked up their first win on home ice this season with a 3-0 victory over the Victoria Royals on Wednesday night at Prospera Place.

Kelowna broke out with a pair of goals in the first. After a scoreless second period, the Rockets added another in the third.

"I think it got a little strangely at times," said Rockets head coach Kris Mallette on the team's defence. "But for the most part, it's a work in progress for us, our defensive zone. But I thought the sacrifice was there, which was good. It actually turned into a few offensive zone opportunities for us, where we blocked those shots and were able to take off on a few odd-man rushes."

Gabriel Szturc and Andrew Cristall extended their point streak to four games. Adam Kydd registered the lone multi-point night, earning first star honours after posting a goal and an assist.

Netminder Jari Kykkanen made twenty saves to earn his second win of the season and second career shutout.

"I don't think Jari was too impressed with his first two starts," said Mallette "Obviously last game in Prince George he played very strong and then followed it up again tonight."

The Rockets will face the Seattle Thunderbirds for the first time since they eliminated the Rockets in the 2022 WHL Playoffs last spring. Kelowna will host the T-Birds at Prospera Place on Friday, puck drop is set for 7:05 pm.