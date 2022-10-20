Rockets blanked by Wheat Kings in return to Prospera Place

The Kelowna Rockets were blanked 3-0 by the Brandon Wheat Kings on Wednesday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna, BC.

Goaltender Carson Bjarnason shut the door for Brandon, stopping all 29 shots he faced. While 2023 NHL Draft prospect Nate Danielson put on a show posting an assist and the game-winning goal.

"I think that we were very timid tonight, I guess would be a nice way of putting things," said Rockets head coach Kris Mallette in his postgame interview.

"Our puck support was nonexistent, I thought we were a lot of watching to say the least. Within our own game, there wasn't enough urgency. Yeah, we had thirty-whatever shots on net and I'd say twenty-four of them were right into the crest of Carson Bjarnason."

The Rockets will be back in action on Saturday, October 22 when they host Buffalo Sabres prospect Matthew Savoie and the Winnipeg Ice for the first time since the 2018-19 season, it will also be the team's annual Candy Scramble game.

Kids are invited to dress up in their Halloween costumes, they'll have the chance to go on the ice during the intermission to collect candy from the ice surface.