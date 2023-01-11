Rockets blanked on home ice by Cougars: more roster moves made before trade deadline

The Prince George Cougars blanked the Kelowna Rockets 3-0 on Tuesday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna, BC.

The Cougars took a 2-0 lead in the opening frame, adding a third goal in the second period. Vancouver Canucks prospect Ty Young made 30 saves to earn first-star honours and pick up the first shutout of his WHL career.

"Real disconnected," is how head coach Kris Mallette described the Rockets game in his postgame interview.

"I mean, you look at some of the hits that were thrown towards our players, with our group there's no pushback. We should be through this I don't understand, the systematic side of things hasn't changed in that regard. You see flashes of it where we can accomplish things and then there's just the inconsistencies within. We've got our work cut out for us to say the least."

GAME SUMMARY

Cole Dubinsky (11) made a nice move around a pair of Rockets to drive his way to the net and get the Cougars on the board first. Blake Eastman (5) gave Prince George a 2-0 lead before the end of the first with a short-handed goal.

Viliam Kmec's (2) shot from the top of the right faceoff circle found its way through traffic and past Rockets starter Talyn Boyko.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Prince George outshot Kelowna 37-30

The Rockets were 0/4 on the power play, while the Cougars were 0/1

Ty Young was the game’s first star, Cole Dubinsky was the second and Gabriel Szturc was the third star

The Rockets record is now 13-21-3-0

Andrew Cristall (lower body) and Carson Golder (upper body) both missed the game, they're both listed as day-to-day

Adam Kydd and Gabriel Szturc both returned to the lineup

UP NEXT

Kelowna will now head to Victoria for games on the island on Friday and Saturday.

The Rockets will be back on home ice at Prospera Place on Saturday, January 21st when they'll host the Vancouver Giants.

More roster moves made before trade deadline

The Kelowna Rockets have acquired 2006-born defenceman Landon Cowper's rights from the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

PHOTO CREDIT CSSHL

Cowper has appeared in 18 games for RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna U18, posting 16 points (1G, 15A) and 18 assists.

Prince Albert drafted the 5'10, 180-pound defenceman during the 4th round (No. 69) at the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

Dorey released by Rockets

Kelowna Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton announced today that the Rockets have released 2003-born defenceman Noah Dorey from their active roster.

Dorey had previously requested a trade from the Rockets.

Hamilton said that all efforts were made to accommodate Noah prior to the 2:00 pm pacific time trade deadline. Unfortunately, a trade could not be completed.

“We are disappointed that we could not accommodate his request for a trade,” said Hamilton.

Dorey will remain on the Rockets protected list.