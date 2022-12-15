Rockets buck Broncos with five goal night

The Kelowna Rockets topped the Swift Current Broncos 5-2 on Wednesday in Swift Current, Sask.

Kelowna jumped out to a 2-0 lead but Swift Current shook off the deficit and tied up the game before the end of the opening frame. The Rockets exploded for three goals in the second frame taking a 5-2 lead into the third period.

Rockets leading scorer Andrew Cristall led the charge posting four points (2G, 2A), it was the 17-year-old's 15th multi-point game of the season. Goaltender Jari Kykkanen was peppered, turning aside 47 of the 49 shots fired at him.

GAME SUMMARY

Andrew Cristall floated a pass to the middle of the ice for a charging Caden Price (4) to put past Broncos starter Reid Dyck, putting the Rockets on the board just before the midway point of the first period. Cristall (19) pushed the Rockets out to a two-goal lead with a sharp-angled shot from the bottom of the left faceoff circle. Josh Filmon (14) inched Swift Current back within one on a penalty shot, moments later Sam McGinley (6) tied up the game on an end-to-end goal.

Cristall (20) gave the Rockets the lead once again with a breakaway goal early in the second period. Dylan Wightman (5) restored the two-goal lead after his shot on the net from the right faceoff circle found its way into the back of the net. Carson Golder (11) capitalized on the Rockets first man advantage of the game in the final seconds of the period.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Swift Current outshot Kelowna 49-31

The Rockets were 1/1 on the power play, while the Broncos were 0/5

Andrew Cristall was the game’s first star, Jari Kykkanen was the second and Caden Price was the third star

The Rockets record is now 11-13-3-0

Jari Kykkanen's record moves to 6-6-2-0

This was the only meeting between Kelowna and Swift Current this summer

UP NEXT

The Rockets will wrap up their three-game road trip this weekend when they face the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Friday and Medicine Hat Tigers on Saturday.

Kelowna’s next home game is December 27 when they host the Kamloops Blazers.