Rockets captain turns pro

Kelowna Rockets captain Tyson Feist will play pro hockey next season.

The 21 year-old has signed a contract with the Syracuse Crunch, the farm team of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning.

Feist is coming off a career season with 15 goals.

The Dawson Creek, BC resident wass one of three overage players on the roster this season.

It is unclear what fellow 20 year-old's Mark Liwiski and Jake Lee have decided to do going into the fall.

Both can choose pro hockey or go to university, which means taking advantage of the WHL education fund.